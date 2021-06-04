Dua Lipa Shares New Video for “Love Again”: Watch

Dua Lipa gets into her rodeo gear, befriends some cowboys in clown makeup and straddles a mechanical bull in the new video for her Future Nostalgia track “Love Again.” Take a look below.

The singer released another new single today: “Can They Hear Us,” which appears on the soundtrack to Nabil Elderkin’s feature debut Gully. Elderkin directed the video for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and has made notable videos for Kanye West, Travis Scott, James Blake, Anohni, and FKA twigs.

In March, Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Future Nostalgia. In addition to remixing Club Future Nostalgia with the Blessed Madonna—with guests including Missy Elliot, Mark Ronson, and more—the singer has released three new songs on a deluxe “Moonlight Edition” of the album.

