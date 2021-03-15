Dua Lipa Wins Best Pop Vocal Album at 2021 Grammys

Dua Lipa has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Lipa’s sophomore album Future Nostalgia beat out records by Lady Gaga (Chromatica), Taylor Swift (folklore), Harry Styles (Fine Line), and Justin Bieber (Changes).

Lipa performed “Don’t Start Now”—which also got nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year—during the ceremony. Future Nostalgia was nominated for both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, while producer Andrew Watt—who worked on the song “Break My Heart”—won for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2021 Grammys.