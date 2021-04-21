Dua Saleh Shares New “signs” Video: Watch

Dua Saleh has shared a music video for their recent single “signs.” The striking black and white visual was directed and edited by Braden Lee. Check it out below.

“signs” dropped last week. The track was co-produced by Stint and Tim Suby, and was inspired by astrology and the different levels of promiscuity associated with each star sign. Duah Saleh’s latest record was 2020’s ROSETTA EP, which was preceded by 2019’s Nūr EP. In October of last year, Dua Saleh hopped on Andrew Broder’s track “Bloodrush,” which also featured Denzel Curry.