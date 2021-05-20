Duran Duran Announce New Album FUTURE PAST, Share New Video for Song “INVISIBLE”

Duran Duran have announced their next album: FUTURE PAST will mark the band’s 15th studio LP. It arrives October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Today, they’ve shared the video for the new single “INVISIBLE.” Erol Alkan produced “INVISIBLE” with Duran Duran; the track is mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent. That’s it below.

FUTURE PAST features production from Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, and Alkan, as well as guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon, piano from former Bowie collaborator Mike Garson, and vocals from Lykke Li. The music video for “Invisible” was created by an A.I. called Huxley. Of the new single, Duran Duran co-founder and keyboardist Nick Rhodes said in a press release:

Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran. I think, with “INVISIBLE,” we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it. Sonically, it’s a very unusual piece of music. I think when you merge all the instruments together, it creates an overall sound that perhaps you haven’t heard before.