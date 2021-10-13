Duval Timothy and Rosie Lowe Announce New Album Son, Share New Song: Listen

Rosie Lowe and Duval Timothy have announced a new collaborative album. Son is out November 12 via Carrying Colour. Today, they’ve shared the album’s title track, which arrives with an accompanying poem by Julianknxx. Listen, and find the poem, below.

The album was recorded in London and Freetown between 2019 and 2021. Inspired by Lowe and Timothy’s love of choral music, Son features contributions from Daniel Koroma, Kandeh Bangura, Valentine Coker, Chino Greene, and Tom Herbert. “We were interested in bringing our surroundings into the recordings; leaving doors open, recording in different spaces and locations, inviting the listener to experience the life that was going on around us whilst capturing the process,” the duo said in a statement.

“Son”:

listen to this city / the score of market place gods / obeying no form / pacing this place / the white pigeons of her past frame the chorus between times / a convergence of life and land / Street corners with tables of brokenness / kids playing the sky / locked stories in their mouths / songs for full headed boys / happy shape girls / the ripe sun / they hold seashells to each ear to hear what separates us / the same thing that fills us / water – sound – heat / hard nosed women seat the city / with the rain tucked in their pockets / listening to the marking of the wind / if yu fil am, yu nɔ nid fɔ si am, / if yu si am, yu nɔ nid fɔ tɔk am / if yu tɔk am , i go tɔn “dɛn se, dɛn se” / the city is speaking to you / her time moves in us / this music is a yellow light that drapes the land / the sound of the narrow streets / fine cliffs and okra hills / this isn’t an extended play / call it sound shifting / time walking / the ears that found paradise / half step Atlantic / where the land shapes itself boundless / undefined / nonetheless a path through Freetown Julianknxx

Son:

01 Da

02 Don

03 Play Along

04 He Hu

05 Son

06 Furah Bay

07 Say

08 Always

09 Gonna Be