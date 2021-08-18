Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign Detail Album, Share Video for New Song “Memories”: Watch

This Friday, August 20, Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign are releasing the collaborative Cheers to the Best Memories. The full-length will include “I Believed It,” featuring the late Mac Miller, as well as collaborations with YG and Rauw Alejandro. Ahead of the record’s release, Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have shared the music video for the album opener “Memories.” Watch below.
Last year, Dvsn released A Muse in Her Feelings and Ty Dolla $ign shared Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Cheers to the Best Memories:
01 Memories
02 Don’t Say a Word
03 Can You Take It (Interlude)
04 Outside
05 Can’t Tell [ft. YG]
06 Somebody That You Don’t Know [ft. Rauw Alejandro]
07 Fight Club
08 Rude (Ty Dolla $ign Interlude)
09 Better Yet (Dvsn Interlude)
10 Wedding Cake
11 I Believed It [ft. Mac Miller]