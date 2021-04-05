Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers’ VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire faced off against each other for VERZUZ tonight. Special guest host Steve Harvey hosted the Easter show while the two iconic groups performed their songs and told some stories. It closed with a huge match-up, “That Lady” versus “September,” before a video for the Isleys’ new Snoop Dogg-featuring song “Friends and Family” premiered. Find that video, listen to a playlist with all the songs from tonight’s event, and see how each round played out below.

In March, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz announced that they had sold the brand to Triller, with artists who had previously performed on VERZUZ receiving a financial stake in the new partnership. The next battle puts Method Man and Redman against each other for the “How High 4/20 Special” on April 20. Last month, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah went head to head for a Wu-Tang family showdown.

Round 1:

Isley Brothers – Love the One You’re With

Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s the Way of the World

Round 2:

Isley Brothers – This Old Heart of Mine

Earth, Wind & Fire – Let’s Groove

Round 3:

Isley Brothers – Hello It’s Me

Earth, Wind & Fire – Keep Your Head to the Sky

Round 4:

Isley Brothers – At Your Best (You Are Love)

Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons

Round 5:

Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World

Earth, Wind & Fire – Got to Get You Into My Life

Round 6:

Isley Brothers – Groove With You

Earth, Wind & Fire – Would You Mind

Round 7:

Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze

Earth, Wind & Fire – Be Ever Wonderful

Round 8:

Isley Brothers – It’s Your Thing

Earth, Wind & Fire – Devotion

Round 9:

Isley Brothers – Make Me Say

Earth, Wind & Fire – After the Love Has Gone

Round 10:

Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the Dark

Earth, Wind & Fire – Shining Star

Round 11:

Isley Brothers – Twist & Shout

Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland

Round 12:

Isley Brothers – Choosey Lover

Earth, Wind & Fire – On Your Face

Round 13:

Isley Brothers – Voyage to Atlantis

Earth, Wind & Fire – Brazilian Rhyme

Round 14:

Isley Brothers – Here We Go Again

Earth, Wind & Fire – Sun Goddess

Round 15:

Isley Brothers – Work to Do

Earth, Wind & Fire – I’ll Write a Song for You

Round 16:

Isley Brothers – Between the Sheets

Earth, Wind & Fire – Serpentine Fire

Round 17:

Isley Brothers – Drifting on a Memory

Deniece Williams – Free

Round 18:

Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love)

Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love

Round 19:

Isley Brothers – Smooth Sailin’ Tonight

Earth, Wind & Fire – Fantasy

Round 20:

Isley Brothers – Sensuality (Part 1 & 2)

Earth, Wind & Fire – Getaway

Round 21:

Isley Brothers – Fight the Power (Part 1 & 2)

Earth, Wind & Fire – Mighty Mighty

Round 22:

Isley Brothers – Contagious

Earth, Wind & Fire – In the Stone

Round 23:

Isley Brothers – Busted

Earth, Wind & Fire – Magic Mind

Round 24:

Isley Brothers – Shout

Philip Bailey & Phil Collins – Easy Lover

Round 25:

Isley Brothers – That Lady

Earth, Wind & Fire – September