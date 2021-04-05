Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers’ VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire faced off against each other for VERZUZ tonight. Special guest host Steve Harvey hosted the Easter show while the two iconic groups performed their songs and told some stories. It closed with a huge match-up, “That Lady” versus “September,” before a video for the Isleys’ new Snoop Dogg-featuring song “Friends and Family” premiered. Find that video, listen to a playlist with all the songs from tonight’s event, and see how each round played out below.
In March, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz announced that they had sold the brand to Triller, with artists who had previously performed on VERZUZ receiving a financial stake in the new partnership. The next battle puts Method Man and Redman against each other for the “How High 4/20 Special” on April 20. Last month, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah went head to head for a Wu-Tang family showdown.
Round 1:
Isley Brothers – Love the One You’re With
Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s the Way of the World
Round 2:
Isley Brothers – This Old Heart of Mine
Earth, Wind & Fire – Let’s Groove
Round 3:
Isley Brothers – Hello It’s Me
Earth, Wind & Fire – Keep Your Head to the Sky
Round 4:
Isley Brothers – At Your Best (You Are Love)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons
Round 5:
Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World
Earth, Wind & Fire – Got to Get You Into My Life
Round 6:
Isley Brothers – Groove With You
Earth, Wind & Fire – Would You Mind
Round 7:
Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze
Earth, Wind & Fire – Be Ever Wonderful
Round 8:
Isley Brothers – It’s Your Thing
Earth, Wind & Fire – Devotion
Round 9:
Isley Brothers – Make Me Say
Earth, Wind & Fire – After the Love Has Gone
Round 10:
Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the Dark
Earth, Wind & Fire – Shining Star
Round 11:
Isley Brothers – Twist & Shout
Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland
Round 12:
Isley Brothers – Choosey Lover
Earth, Wind & Fire – On Your Face
Round 13:
Isley Brothers – Voyage to Atlantis
Earth, Wind & Fire – Brazilian Rhyme
Round 14:
Isley Brothers – Here We Go Again
Earth, Wind & Fire – Sun Goddess
Round 15:
Isley Brothers – Work to Do
Earth, Wind & Fire – I’ll Write a Song for You
Round 16:
Isley Brothers – Between the Sheets
Earth, Wind & Fire – Serpentine Fire
Round 17:
Isley Brothers – Drifting on a Memory
Deniece Williams – Free
Round 18:
Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love
Round 19:
Isley Brothers – Smooth Sailin’ Tonight
Earth, Wind & Fire – Fantasy
Round 20:
Isley Brothers – Sensuality (Part 1 & 2)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Getaway
Round 21:
Isley Brothers – Fight the Power (Part 1 & 2)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Mighty Mighty
Round 22:
Isley Brothers – Contagious
Earth, Wind & Fire – In the Stone
Round 23:
Isley Brothers – Busted
Earth, Wind & Fire – Magic Mind
Round 24:
Isley Brothers – Shout
Philip Bailey & Phil Collins – Easy Lover
Round 25:
Isley Brothers – That Lady
Earth, Wind & Fire – September