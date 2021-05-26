EarthGang Share Video for New Song “Aretha”: Watch

Atlanta’s EarthGang are back with a new song. It’s called “Aretha,” and it arrives with a music video directed by Neri. Check it out below.

“Aretha” was produced by Yudu Gray and EarthGang’s OLU. In the video’s YouTube description, EarthGang wrote, “Ghetto Gods on the way!” EarthGang released their debut studio album Mirrorland back in 2019. Late last year, they released their most recent single “Options.” Prior to that, they dropped “Powered Up” for the for Madden NFL 21 game.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “EarthGang Are Carrying on the Legacy of Freaky Southern Rap.”