Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Long Way”: Listen

Eddie Vedder has shared “Long Way,” the first single from his forthcoming solo album Earthling, due out via Seattle Surf/Republic. It’s his first time working with producer Andrew Watt, who won the 2021 Grammy for Producer of the Year. Check it out below.

Vedder appeared last month on the soundtrack to Sean Penn’s Flag Day, collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new songs. He’s scheduled to perform solo at the Ohana Festival in California September 25; Pearl Jam will headline the final night on September 26.

