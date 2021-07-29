Eladio Carrión Enlists J Balvin, Bobby Shmurda, and Daddy Yankee for New “TATA” Remix: Listen

Eladio Carrión has released a new remix of his Monarca track “TATA.” The updated version features guest spots from Bobby Shmurda and Daddy Yankee, as well as the original song’s collaborator, J Balvin. All four artists also star in a new music video for the rework. The visual was directed by Jose Sagaro, Jon J Visuals, and Squid, and was shot on the streets of New York City and Puerto Rico. Check it out below.

Carrión and Balvin’s original version of “TATA” landed back in January with the release of Monarca. The following month, Carrión shared its accompanying music video. In March, Carrión joined Chucky73 for their debut collaboration “Nube.”

