Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2021 Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters—the band featuring Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher—are heading out on tour this fall. After an opening stop at the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis and a set at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Costello and the band are performing across the United States this fall. Find dates below.
On September 10, Costello will release Spanish Model—an album that features new Spanish-language vocals over the Attractions’ original instrumentals from This Year’s Model. Listen to Juanes’ version of “Pump It Up” below.
Read Pitchfork’s feature “Elvis Costello on the Music of His Life.”
Elvis Costello & The Imposters:
10-13 Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
10-16 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
10-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10-20 Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
10-22 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
10-24 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
10-25 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10-26 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10-28 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
10-29 Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall
10-30 Brookville, NY – Tilles Center
11-02 Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
11-03 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
11-04 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
11-06 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11-07 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
11-10 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
11-11 San Diego, CA – The Magnolia
11-13 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
11-14 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
