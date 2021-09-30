Eminem and Polo G Join Skylar Grey and Mozzy on New Venom Song: Listen

Eminem and Polo G join Skylar Grey on a new song in the upcoming Venom sequel. It’s called “Last One Standing,” and it appears in the Tom Hardy-starring Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which hits theaters Friday (October 1). Mozzy also appears on the single. Listen to it below.

Back in 2018, Eminem contributed to a track to Venom, the first of the two films. Run the Jewels also recorded a song for the movie called “Let’s Go (The Royal We).”

Of “Last One Standing,” Skylar Grey said in a press release: