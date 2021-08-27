Eminem Joins Grip for New Song “Walkthrough!”: Listen

Atlanta rapper Grip has released I Died for This!?, his first album for Shady Records. Included on the full-length is a collaboration with Shady co-founder Eminem. Listen to rappers’ new song “Walkthrough!” below.

Grip signed with Shady Records last month, releasing a new single titled “Gutter” with Wara. Royce Da 5’9″ also appears on I Died for This!?, joining Grip on “Placebo.”

In other Eminem news, according to TheWrap, he’s going to play White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s forthcoming Starz television series BMF. “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF,” 50 Cent said in a statement to TheWrap. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”