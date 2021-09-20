Emmys 2021: Hamilton Wins Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton has won the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at tonight’s ceremony. The Disney+ production, which documented the Broadway show, won over reunions of Friends and The West Wing, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bo Burnham’s Inside, and Dave Chappelle’s 8:46.

Multiple actors were also nominated for Emmys this year in connection with their Hamilton roles: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, plus supporting actor and actress nods for Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jonathan Groff. Thomas Kail also got a nomination for Outstanding Directing.