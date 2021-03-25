Enumclaw Announce Debut EP, Share Video for New Song “Free Drop Billy”: Watch

Tacoma, Washington rock band Enumclaw have announced their first EP: Jimbo Demo is out April 30 via Youth Riot. Today (March 24), the four-piece has shared a music video for the new single “Free Drop Billy.” Check it out below (via Gorilla vs. Bear).

The visual for “Free Drop Billy” was directed by the band and snapclicktristan (aka Tristan Johnson). “Where I grew up, a lot of people are townies, or losers. I sometimes have survivor’s guilt about it,” lead singer and guitarist Aramis Johnson said of “Free Drop Billy” in a press release. He continued:

I went to college, and I’ve done some stuff that a lot of people I know in my life haven’t. It’s about not wanting to fall back into the traps of things like that, about not wanting to end up like some of my friends. I don’t want to get stuck.

Aramis Johnson, drummer Ladaniel Gipson, and bassist Nathan Cornell recorded the five songs on Jimbo Demo. Johnson’s younger brother Eli Edwards is also a bassist in Enumclaw, but he joined the band after the EP was made. Jimbo Demo includes the recent song “Fast N All.”

Jimbo Demo EP:

01 Cents

02 Cinderella

03 Fast N All

04 Free Drop Billy

05 Fruit Flies