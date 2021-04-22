Eric Andre Says He Was Racially Profiled at Atlanta Airport

Eric Andre has made allegations that he was racially profiled at an Atlanta airport today (April 21), as Okayplayer and TMZ point out. Andre wrote about his experience at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in a series of tweets posted earlier today. In one tweet to the Atlanta Police Department, Andre wrote: “I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a ‘random’ search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful.” Find Andre’s posts below.

Andre subsequently tweeted that he was eventually able to board his plane. “I’m fine now but I want this reported,” he wrote, later tweeting at Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms to alert her of his situation. “At that moment, I was the only POC on line,” he wrote, addressing Bottoms. “I know this isn’t the PD you want representing in your airports.”

“Sorry to hear about your experience,” Bottoms tweeted to Andre. “It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport.” Andre later tweeted that he’d heard the officers were from the Drug Enforcement Administration.