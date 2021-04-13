Erika de Casier Announces New Album Sensational, Shares New Song “Polite”: Listen

Portuguese-born, Copenhagen-based songwriter and producer Erika de Casier has announced her sophomore album: Sensational is out digitally May 21 via 4AD; physical editions will follow on July 23. The record opens with de Casier’s recent single “Drama” and also includes her 2020 song “No Butterflies, No Nothing.” A third offering from the record is called “Polite,” and it comes with a music video that de Casier directed. Watch below.
Erika de Casier released her debut album Essentials in May 2019 via her own Independent Jeep label. Sensational marks the songwriter and producer’s first full-length for 4AD.
Sensational:
01 Drama
02 Polite
03 Make My Day
04 All You Talk About
05 Insult Me
06 No Butterflies, No Nothing
07 Someone to Chill With
08 Acceptance (intermezzo)
09 Better Than That
10 Friendly
11 Secretly
12 Busy
13 Call Me Anytime