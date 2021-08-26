Esperanza Spalding Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Esperanza Spalding has announced a new album. Songwrights Apothecary Lab is out September 24 via Concord. The LP includes 12 pieces of music, created and recorded over the past several months in multiple locations. Each song, a press release notes, was designed to have an intended effect on the listener, and to answer the question: “What do you need a song for?” Today, Spalding has shared “Formwela 10,” which was created “for grieving the consequences of, becoming more alert to, and dissolving one’s own romantic-entitlement tendencies.” Watch the video for that below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

Songwrights Apothecary Lab was produced by Spalding, mixed by Fernando Lodeiro, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. It follows her Triangle project from this year. The tracks “Formwela 1,” “Formwela 2,” and “Formwela 3” from that release also appear on the new album. Her previous studio LP, Twelve Little Spells, came out in 2018.

The first half of Songwrights Apothecary Lab was recorded in Oregon, featuring contributions from Wayne Shorter, Phoelix, Raphael Saadiq, Justin Tyson, Ganavya Doraiswamy, and Corey King. The second half was captured during a 10-day period of live sets in New York back in June. Those recordings feature drummer Francisco Mela, pianist Leo Genovese, guitarist Matthew Stevens, and saxophonist Aaron Burnett.

Songwrights Apothecary Lab involved the input of researchers and practitioners specializing in neuroscience, music therapy, psychology, and ethnomusicology, in addition to the aforementioned musicians. “The well of this interdisciplinary mode of music creation is deep,” Spalding said in a press release. “We dip and dip and draw and draw and pour the best of what we find into each Formwela.”

Songwrights Apothecary Lab:

01 Formwela 1 [ft. Ganavya Doraiswamy]

02 Formwela 2

03 Formwela 3

04 Formwela 4 [ft. Corey King]

05 Formwela 5 [ft. Corey King]

06 Formwela 6 [ft. Corey King]

07 Formwela 7

08 Formwela 8

09 Formwela 9

10 Formwela 10

11 Formwela 11

12 Formwela 13

Esperanza Spalding: Songwrights Apothecary Lab

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Songwrights Apothecary Lab is Esperanza Spalding’s full-length follow-up to 2017’s Exposure. Spalding’s previous album is 2018’s 12 Little Spells.