Ethel Cain and Wicca Phrase Springs Eternal Share New “God’s Country” Video: Watch

Ethel Cain has shared a music video for a track off her Inbred EP. She directed the visual for the Wicca Phase Springs Eternal–featuring “God’s Country.” Watch it below (via The FADER).

“I wanted the video to be a homage to all the home videos my family shot when I was a kid,” Ethel Cain said in a statement. “It was my first road trip and my first time driving through the west and it was just a life-changing experience that made me feel the exact same way I felt when I was writing the song.”

