Eve Shares 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Scorpion: Listen

Eve has digitally released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of her 2001 sophomore album Scorpion. Check out the new version, which includes four bonus songs, below.
On April 16, Eve will release 2xLP vinyl editions of Scorpion, which you can preview below. “It’s crazy it’s been 20 years since Scorpion dropped!” Eve said in a press release. She continued:
In 2019, Eve released “Reload,” her first new song in 6 years. Her last studio album was 2013’s Lip Lock.
Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Eve’s 1999 debut Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady.