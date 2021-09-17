Ezra Furman Releases New EP for Netflix’s Sex Education: Listen

Today, Netflix released the third season of its series Sex Education. To go with the premiere, Ezra Furman has shared a new EP featuring music that she made for the show. Listen to Sex Education – Songs From Season 3 below (via Ice Chest Musick).

“The release of this show feels like a triumph. There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic,” said Furman, who made music for the show’s previous seasons. “Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli [Julian] and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original, and vital TV show. I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education. Now let’s all watch and root for the queers.”

Ezra Furman released her latest full-length, Twelve Nudes, in 2019.