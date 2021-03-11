Faith No More’s Mike Patton Sings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Theme for New Video Game: Watch

Faith No More’s Mike Patton is the latest vocalist to perform the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song. The new rendition is in the trailer for the upcoming retro-style beat-em-up game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. If you would like to hear Patton sing about Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and Shredder, watch the trailer below.

The game (from publisher Dotemu and game developer Tribute Games) will be released on PC and consoles; a firm release date has not been announced.

Faith No More’s last album was 2015’s Sol Invictus. They were scheduled to tour last summer with Korn, but those dates were canceled due to COVID-19.