Farruko Announces Album, Shares New Video With CJ: Watch

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Farruko has announced his new album La167, which is due out later this year via Sony Music Latin / Carbon Fiber Music Group. Today he released the video for “Love 66,” a new song featuring New York drill rapper CJ. Check it out below.

“CJ is at the top of his game right now and I am a fan of what he is doing for the genre so it was an organic connection with this collaboration,” Farruko said in a statement. “We brought different aspects of our cultures together and our styles compliment each other’s flow and that is clear when you listen to the track.”

“Working with Farruko was super dope, very easy working with him. The vibe and energy in the studio was great,” CJ added. “What appeals to me the most about working with another Latin artist is our cultural connection, we come from the same background and can relate on many different levels, which makes it easier when creating a record.”

Read about Farruko in Pitchfork’s feature “An Introduction to Urbano in 50 Songs.”