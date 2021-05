Father John Misty is playing two free-of-charge shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The concerts take place at the Ford on September 22 and 23. Find a poster for the shows below.

Last year, Father John Misty released the live collection Off-Key in Hamburg, the Anthem +3 EP, and the two new songs “To S.” and “To R.” His latest studio album is 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer.

