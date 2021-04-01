Fatima Al Qadiri Announces New Album Medieval Femme, Shares New Song “Malaak”: Listen

Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a new album. Medieval Femme is out digitally and on CD on May 14 via Hyperdub; vinyl editions will follow on July 23. The record is inspired by classical poems of Arab women. Listen to the lead single “Malaak,” and check out the album’s tracklist and artwork, below.

Following Al Qadiri’s last full-length album Brute in 2016, she released the Shaneera EP in 2017 and provided the original score for Mati Diop’s 2019 film Atlantics.

Read “Fatima Al Qadiri on the Risks of Making Queer Arabic Dance Music.”

01 Medieval Femme

02 A Certain Concubine

03 Sheba

04 Vanity

05 Stolen Kiss of a Succubus

06 Golden

07 Qasmuna (Dreaming)

08 Malaak

09 Tasakuba

10 Zandaq