Faye Webster Covers Fleet Foxes’ “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”: Listen

Faye Webster is the latest artist to share an installment of Spotify’s ongoing live music series Live at Electric Lady. Her session at the iconic studio features a cover of the Fleet Foxes song “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me” from 2017’s Crack-Up. Give the cover and the full collection a listen below.

“Recording at Electric Lady Studios was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta,” Webster said in a statement. “It was special, and I’m still processing it.”

Webster released her new album I Know I’m Funny Haha earlier this year. Fleet Foxes’ last album was 2020’s Shore. Read Pitchfork’s Moodboard feature “Faye Webster on How a Shade of Blue, Her Boyfriend, and This One Animal Crossing Song Inspired Her New Album.”