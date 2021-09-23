Faye Webster Shares New Video for “Overslept”: Watch

Faye Webster has shared a new video for “Overslept,” a song from her LP I Know I’m Funny Haha. Check it out below.

“Overslept” is a collaboration with the Japanese artist Mei Ehara, who Webster says was the biggest influence on the new LP. For the video—which features cameos from some animated giant birds and three-eyed dogs—director Hunter Airheart shot Webster’s scenes in Atlanta while Ehara’s scenes were recorded in Tokyo by Tats Nakahara. In a statement, Webster said:

When I was writing I Know I’m Funny Haha I had a little trouble finishing this song. I felt it needed someone else to complete it. Mei Ehara was someone who I listened to literally every day last year. She taught me so much about songwriting and instrumentation, and I felt like if anyone were to be on the record, it had to be her. I wanted to do a video where Mei and I could inhabit the same world, even though we’ve never met in person.

I Know I’m Funny Haha is Webster’s followup to her 2019 LP Atlanta Millionaires Club. She shared the video for the title track in May.

