Feist Will Perform New Music at Summer 2021 Live Residency

Feist has announced a new live residency titled MULTITUDES. The production, developed by Feist and designer Rob Sinclair, will feature intimate performances of new songs. Exact dates for the residency have not yet been revealed, however the live shows will take place this summer. Watch Feist’s announcement video below.

During MULTITUDES, Feist will be accompanied by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai. The experience will feature an in-the-round performance with limited capacity, which will be experienced in custom 18-point D&B Soundscape immersive audio. (Sinclair has previously worked with Peter Gabriel, Tame Impala, and on David Byrne’s American Utopia live show.)

According to press materials, MULTITUDES was conceived during and in response to the pandemic. It aims to bring people together as they emerge from lockdown.

Feist’s last studio album Pleasure arrived in 2017. Earlier this month, she joined the Tragically Hip at the 2021 Juno Awards to sing “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken.”

