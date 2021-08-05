Finneas Announces Debut Album Optimist, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning producer and older brother, has announced his debut album. Optimist is out October 15 via Interscope. Today he’s shared the first new song “A Concert Six Months From Now,” which has a Sam Bennett-directed video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. Find the video below.

Optimist:

01 A Concert Six Months From Now

02 The Kids Are All Dying

03 Happy Now

04 Only a Lifetime

05 The 90s

06 Love Is Pain

07 Peaches Etude

08 Hurt Locker

09 Medieval

10 Someone Else’s Star

11 Around My Neck

12 What They’ll Say About Us

13 How It Ends