Finneas Announces Debut Album Optimist, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning producer and older brother, has announced his debut album. Optimist is out October 15 via Interscope. Today he’s shared the first new song “A Concert Six Months From Now,” which has a Sam Bennett-directed video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. Find the video below.
Optimist:
01 A Concert Six Months From Now
02 The Kids Are All Dying
03 Happy Now
04 Only a Lifetime
05 The 90s
06 Love Is Pain
07 Peaches Etude
08 Hurt Locker
09 Medieval
10 Someone Else’s Star
11 Around My Neck
12 What They’ll Say About Us
13 How It Ends