Fiona Apple Covers Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More”: Listen

Sharon Van Etten has been trickling out covers of songs from her 2010 album Epic in recent weeks, and the latest is Fiona Apple’s take on “Love More.” It’ll feature on the 10th anniversary reissue epic Ten. Take a listen below.

Earlier this month, Courtney Barnett and Vagabon teamed up to cover Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It.” Van Etten’s latest album, Remind Me Tomorrow, was released in 2019.

epic Ten will feature liner notes penned by Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker. “The grace of Sharon Van Etten is helping to heal the earth, heart by heart,” Lenker writes. She adds:

“Love More” and “Peace Signs” are anthems for anyone who needs. Like medicine in a cabinet for whenever experience may be enriched by them. But Sharon, as an autonomous creature and vessel and spirit changed my life by simply showing me kindness, and giving me time unquestioningly, without even knowing just how badly I needed it.

