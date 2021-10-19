Flavor Flav Arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, TMZ reports. The incident occurred on the night of October 4 in Henderson, Nevada, a representative from the city’s public information office tells Pitchfork. According to TMZ, Flavor Flav “allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.”

David Chesnoff, an attorney for Flavor Flav, told TMZ, “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

Pitchfork has reached out to Chesnoff, as well as a representative for Flavor Flav, for comment and more information.

If you or someone you know have been affected by domestic abuse, we encourage you to reach out:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

http://thehotline.org

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)