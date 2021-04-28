Florence Welch to Score New Great Gatsby Broadway Musical

Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman) have been announced as the composers for a new Broadway musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby. The latest update on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel will feature original music and lyrics by Welch, along with music from Bartlett. Rebecca Frecknall is set to direct the adaptation, produced by Len Blavatnik and Amanda Ghost for Unigram in association with Robert Fox.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” Welch said in a statement. “Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.” No cast announcement has been made yet.

Florence and the Machine released their last album, High as Hope, in 2018.