Flying Lotus-Scored Netflix Anime Series Yasuke Gets First Trailer: Watch

Netflix has shared the first trailer for its upcoming original anime show Yasuke. The series was created and directed by LeSean Thomas and Studio MAPPA and stars LaKeith Stanfield with an original score by Flying Lotus. It arrives on April 29. Check out the teaser below.

Yasuke is set in war-torn feudal Japan. In addition to voicing the titular ronin, Stanfield also serves as executive producer alongside LeSean Thomas. Thomas has previously created The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and Cannon Busters—all of which explore the intersection between anime and Black culture. Character designs for Yasuke were created by director and animator Takeshi Koike.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Family Matters interview “Flying Lotus and His Grandmother Talk Being in a Family Bound by Music.”