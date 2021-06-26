Foo Fighters and Mark Ronson Share New Version of “Making a Fire”: Listen

Foo Fighters have shared a new “Re-Version” of their Medicine at Midnight song “Making a Fire,” produced by Mark Ronson. The new version has contributions from members of the Dap-Kings, the Budos Band, Antibalas, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more. The “Re-Version” also has backup vocals from Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet. Listen to “Making a Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” below.

A live version of “Making a Fire” is set to appear on Hail Satin, Foo Fighters’ new Record Store Day album that they made under their Dee Gees moniker. The band recently performed at Madison Square Garden and will continue touring in July.