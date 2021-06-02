Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have announced the initial dates of their 26th anniversary tour. The band had been planning to celebrate its 25th anniversary last year, but had to cancel shows due to the pandemic. So far, six anniversary dates have been announced, with support from Radkey. See the poster below.

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters released the album Medicine at Midnight. The band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, alongside JAY-Z, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s, and more.

