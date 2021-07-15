Foo Fighters Postpone L.A. Concert Due to “Confirmed COVID-19 Case” in Their Team

Foo Fighters announced tonight that they’re postponing their July 17 show at the Forum in Los Angeles due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 “within the Foo Fighters organization.” The band’s statement notes they came to the decision “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.” Tickets for the show will be honored at the rescheduled date, which has yet to be announced.

Following the release of their new album Medicine at Midnight and in anticipation of their forthcoming Dee Gees disco record, the band has been one of the most prominent examples of live music’s post-shutdown return. They performed at Madison Square Garden’s first full-capacity show in months, performing “Creep” alongside Dave Chappelle.

Pitchfork has reached out to Foo Fighters’ representatives for more information.