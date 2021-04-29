Foo Fighters, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and More Design Bikes for Fundraiser

Foo Fighters, Radiohead art director Stanley Donwood, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, and more artists have contributed designs to a series of one-of-a-kind folding bicycles from British company Brompton. The bikes will be auctioned to raise funds for Live Nation’s Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music workers hit by the absence of shows during the pandemic. The auction begins May 28 and will run until June 12; find more details at Brompton.

“We love our crew and we love our Brompton bikes,” said Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien in a press release. Other artists to contribute include Khruangbin, elite bassist Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Enrique Iglesias, and Neko Case. The record label Sub Pop has also contributed a design. Below, check out the Radiohead and Dinosaur Jr. designs revealed today. More designs will be made public on Brompton’s Instagram page in the coming weeks.