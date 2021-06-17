Foo Fighters Releasing New Disco Album for Record Store Day 2021

The next Record Store Day Drop is July 17, and among the offerings is a new record from the Dee Gees. If that name sounds unfamiliar, it’s because it’s a brand new disco group… and the alter ego of Foo Fighters. The album, marketed as the Dee Gees’ debut, is called Hail Satin and was recorded at the band’s Studio 606.
The A-side of Hail Satin features four Bee Gees covers, as well as a rendition of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.” The B-side has five live versions of Medicine at Midnight songs. Find the tracklist below.
Hail Satin:
01 You Should Be Dancing
02 Night Fever
03 Tragedy
04 Shadow Dancing
05 More Than a Woman
06 Making a Fire
07 Shame Shame
08 Waiting on a War
09 No Son of Mine
10 Cloudspotter