Foo Fighters to Play Madison Square Garden’s First Full-Capacity Show Since Start of the Pandemic

Foo Fighters are set to play the first Madison Square Garden show to a full-capacity crowd since the pandemic shut down the concert industry last year. The concert is scheduled for Father’s Day (Sunday, June 20). All attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

The last MSG show without coronavirus-related restrictions was a March 10, 2020 celebration of the Allman Brothers Band. “The Garden is ready to rock,” MSG Entertainment’s James Dolan said in a statement. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden.”

Dave Grohl added, “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

As Grohl stated, Foo Fighters are celebrating their 26th anniversary this year after 25th anniversary plans got canceled due to the pandemic. The band will play a short run of American shows this summer to mark the occasion.

