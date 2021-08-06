Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Company Homer

Frank Ocean is launching a luxury company called Homer. The independent American company’s first collection will include printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces that are handcrafted using 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab–grown diamonds. The Homer products are designed in New York and handmade in Italy.

Ocean did the catalog cover and photography for Homer; there’s also campaign imagery by Tyrone Lebon (a frequent Ocean collaborator and the director of the “Nikes” music video). A press release notes that the company’s name “represents carving history into stone,” and that the Homer designs are inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.”

The Homer website is soundtracked by Orlando rapper-producer 454’s debut mixtape 4 Real. Frank Ocean will open a Homer jewelry store in Manhattan on Monday, August 9. The store is located at 70-74 Bowery and is appointment-only.

In an Instagram Story, viewed by Pitchfork, Ocean wrote:

Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you and couldn’t have done it without you. A.P, Michael, Nile, Allie, Tone (happy birthday!!), Evan, Tracy, David Tommy, Juliana, Charlie, Jake, Ysham, Keisha the whole house. Everybody who came to California when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me. I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking a part in this story from the bottom of my heart. This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers. Love.

