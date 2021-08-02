Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023, Festival’s Co-Founder Says

Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the event’s co-founder Paul Tollett revealed in an interview with Steve Appleford for the Los Angeles Times. In the article, Appleford writes, “Normally, Tollett would never reveal the name of any act so far in advance, but he says fans deserve some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half.”

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett also said. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Frank Ocean was scheduled to headline Coachella 2020, which never occurred due to the pandemic. Coachella last took place in 2019, but is slated to return in April 2022, and, according to the Los Angeles Times, the festival will feature Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, Ocean’s planned co-headliners from 2020. A third 2022 headliner will be announced, according to The Times.

