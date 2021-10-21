Franz Ferdinand Part Ways With Drummer Paul Thomson

Paul Thomson, the original drummer of Franz Ferdinand, is leaving the band. “It was a bit of a shocker for us when we found out, so it probably will be for some of you, too,” the band wrote. “You don’t spend 20 years touring the world with someone without them becoming like family and that isn’t going to change anytime soon. We’re glad we shared those adventures and experiences together and look forward to hearing what he gets up to next.”

Audrey Tait will be replacing Thomson as the drummer of Franz Ferdinand. “It feels totally natural playing with her and she’s a great laugh,” the Scottish group wrote. “It has been electrifying being in the studio together and we can’t wait to play live for you all.”

Paul Thomson, who joined Franz Ferdinand in 2002, remarked, “Franz Ferdinand was, is, and always will be family and a huge part of me.”

In 2016, Franz Ferdinand’s original guitarist Nick McCarthy left the band. Dino Bardot and Julian Corrie joined the lineup following McCarthy’s departure.