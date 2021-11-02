Franz Ferdinand Share Video for New Song “Billy Goodbye”: Watch

Franz Ferdinand have announced Hits to the Head, a 20-song greatest hits compilation. It’s out March 11 via Domino and it features two brand new songs: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.” Watch the new “Billy Goodbye” video, and check out the compilation’s artwork and tracklist, below. Alex Kapranos discussed the process of curating this new collection:

It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: You want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like “Outsiders.” We also added two new songs, recorded last year: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious,” both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a “real” fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.

Franz Ferdinand announced that they’ve parted ways with their former drummer Paul Thomson. The band’s last studio album, Always Ascending, came out in 2018.

Hits to the Head:

01 Darts of Pleasure

02 Take Me Out

03 The Dark of the Matinée

04 Michael

05 This Fire

06 Do You Want To

07 Walk Away

08 The Fallen

09 Outsiders

10 Lucid Dreams

11 Ulysses

12 No You Girls

13 Right Action

14 Evil Eye

15 Love Illumination

16 Stand on the Horizon

17 Always Ascending

18 Glimpse of Love

19 Curious

20 Billy Goodbye