Franz Ferdinand Share Video for New Song “Billy Goodbye”: Watch


Franz Ferdinand have announced Hits to the Head, a 20-song greatest hits compilation. It’s out March 11 via Domino and it features two brand new songs: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.” Watch the new “Billy Goodbye” video, and check out the compilation’s artwork and tracklist, below. Alex Kapranos discussed the process of curating this new collection:

It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: You want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like “Outsiders.” We also added two new songs, recorded last year: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious,” both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a “real” fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.

Franz Ferdinand announced that they’ve parted ways with their former drummer Paul Thomson. The band’s last studio album, Always Ascending, came out in 2018.

Hits to the Head:

01 Darts of Pleasure
02 Take Me Out
03 The Dark of the Matinée
04 Michael
05 This Fire
06 Do You Want To
07 Walk Away
08 The Fallen
09 Outsiders
10 Lucid Dreams
11 Ulysses
12 No You Girls
13 Right Action
14 Evil Eye
15 Love Illumination
16 Stand on the Horizon
17 Always Ascending
18 Glimpse of Love
19 Curious
20 Billy Goodbye



