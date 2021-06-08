Fucked Up Announce David Comes to Life 10th Anniversary Reissue and Tour

Fucked Up have announced that their 2011 album David Comes to Life is getting a reissue via Matador on December 10. It will be pressed on lightbulb-yellow vinyl, and, to kick off 2022, the band will perform the album in full on tour. Find those dates below.

Today, the previously vinyl-only companion album David’s Town has arrived on streaming services for the first time. Find it below alongside the rare B-side “The Truest Road,” which will appear on an upcoming rarities compilation. Also, check out a short documentary on the album by Robert Semmer.

Revisit Pitchfork’s feature from 2015, “Punk Paradox: The Improbable Legacy of Fucked Up.”

Fucked Up: David Comes to Life

