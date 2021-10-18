Gang of Four Announces 2022 North American Tour

Gang of Four have announced a run of North American tour dates in support of their 77-81 box set, performing songs from that era. They’ll start in Minneapolis on March 1 before concluding in Vancouver near the end of the month. See the dates below.

The band’s lineup will include founders Jon King and Hugo Burnham, with David Pajo joining the group on guitar. Bassist Dave Allen will not appear, citing personal reasons, though he “remains an essential and vital part of the band,” according to a press release. 1980s-era bassist Sara Lee will return to tour with the group instead.

Following the death of founding guitarist Andy Gill in February 2020, the band issued two EPs featuring some of his final recordings. Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Helmet, Warpaint, and more contributed to a tribute album in Gill’s honor released in May 2021.

Gang of Four: 77-83 North American 2022 Tour Dates

Gang of Four:

03-01 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

03-02 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

03-03 Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

03-04 Toronto, Ontario – Horseshoe

03-06 Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

03-07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

03-08 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

03-09 Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

03-11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hall

03-12 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

03-14 Austin, TX – Mohawk

03-15 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

03-16 Dallas, TX – Granada

03-18 Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

03-19 Los Angeles, CA – Roxy

03-20 San Diego, CA – Casbah

03-21 San Francisco, CA – Independent

03-22 Seattle, WA – Neumos

03-23 Portland, OR – Rev Hall

03-25 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fortune Sound Club