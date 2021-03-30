Garbage Announce Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Garbage are back with a new song called “The Men Who Rule the World.” The new song leads the band’s first album since 2016’s Strange Little Birds. The new record, No Gods No Masters, is out June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. Check out the video for “The Men Who Rule the World” below.

Garbage produced No Gods No Masters with Billy Bush. “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” Shirley Manson stated. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Following the release of Strange Little Birds, Garbage reissued Version 2.0, released a single called “No Horses,” toured with Blondie, and put out a song with X’s Exene Cervenka and John Doe. The band was set to tour with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair last year, but those shows were called off due to COVID-19.

01 The Men Who Rule the World

02 The Creeps

03 Uncomfortably Me

04 Wolves

05 Waiting for God

06 Godhead

07 Anonymous XXX

08 A Woman Destroyed

09 Flipping the Bird

10 No Gods No Masters

11 This City Will Kill You