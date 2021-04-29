Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

Last year, Genesis were scheduled to play a number of reunion shows in the United Kingdom. The concerts, of course, did not occur due to the pandemic and have since been pushed to September and October 2021. Now, Genesis have announced a slate of North American reunion shows for November and December. Check out the tour trailer below.

For the upcoming concerts, the classic Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins—Phil’s son, who’ll take over his father’s drumming duties—and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer. The band previously reunited in 2007 for a tour and in 2014 for the documentary Genesis: Together and Apart. Genesis’ last album was 1997’s Calling All Stations.

