George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass Getting Deluxe Vinyl Box Set

All Things Must Pass, George Harrison’s landmark 1970 solo album, is getting the deluxe vinyl reissue treatment. On August 6, Capitol/UMe will release a 50th anniversary edition of the album, which will be available in a variety of formats, such as LP, CD, and Blu-ray. Check out a trailer for the reissue below.

All Things Must Pass was produced by Phil Spector and released in the wake of the Beatles’ breakup. The new edition has been remixed from the original tapes by Paul Hicks, product produced by David Zonshine, and executive produced by Harrison’s son Dhani.

The Uber Deluxe Edition of the reissue is housed within a specially designed wooden crate. The box includes a 96-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison, featuring unseen images, memorabilia, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, and more. There are also a wooden bookmark made from a felled oak tree Harrison’s Friar Park and 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the iconic album cover.

A Super Deluxe version of the release will be presented as an 8xLP box set, featuring 42 previously unreleased demos and outtakes, such as recordings of “I’d Have You Anytime,” “If Not for You,” “Nowhere to Go,” and “I Don’t Want to Do It.” Hear an outtake of “Run of the Mill” below.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.