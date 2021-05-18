girl in red Announces 2022 North American Tour

Norwegian indie pop artist Marie Ulven has announced her first North American tour in support of girl in red’s debut LP if i could make it go quiet. The tour starts in Nashville on March 8, 2022 and wraps up in San Francisco on April 12. Her first U.S. date since releasing if i could make it go quiet will be this fall at Firefly Festival in Delaware. Check out the full list of dates below.

Before releasing her debut earlier this month, Ulven shared early singles “i wanna be your girlfriend” and “Serotonin.” This spring she was named a Spotify U.S. RADAR artist.

Read about if i could make it go quiet in Pitchfork’s “The 49 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2021: Taylor Swift, Japanese Breakfast, J Balvin, and More.”

