Global Citizen Live 2021 Lineup: Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, the Weeknd, and More

This year’s edition of Global Citizen Live will air online and on TV on September 25, with performances from Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, the Weeknd, Coldplay, and more, Billboard reports. Taking place across six continents, the 24-hour concert is also set to feature Christine and the Queens, Lizzo, Metallica, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Femi Kuti, Green Day, Davido, Camila Cabello, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, and Alessia Cara, among others. The international performances will include an as-yet-unspecified billing in New York City’s Central Park.
The event will call upon businesses and philanthropists to donate resources to fight famine and restore at least 1 billion felled trees by 2022, among other initiatives tackling poverty and the climate crisis. It will air on ABC, ABC News Live, the BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter, alongside other international outlets, according to Billboard.
In a press statement, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said:
Check out “7 Great Lorde Performances” on the Pitch.